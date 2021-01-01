Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

NEW DELHI, July 25 (Reuters) - Nine people were killed by a

landslide in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradeshin on

Sunday as boulders fell and hit the vehicle they were travelling

in, news agency ANI reported.

The vehicle was carrying 11 people and the two others, as

well as a passer-by, were injured, ANI, a partner of Reuters,

said, citing Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

ITBP teams rushed to the spot near Badseri village in the

Kinnaur district of ...