SPO-OLY-TENNIS-IND - Sania-Ankita pair knocked out of Tokyo Games

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Tokyo, Jul 25 (PTI) Sania Mirza and debutant Ankita Raina were knocked out of the Tokyo Olympics despite dominating a large part of their women's doubles opener against Ukrainian twin sisters Nadiia and Liudmyla Kichenok, here on Sunday.

Sania and Raina were running away with the contest after bageling their opponents but in a dramatic turnround, the Kichenok sisters came back from the dead to pull off a 0-6 7-6(0) 10-8 win at court 11 of Ariake Tennis Centre.

Sania was serving for the match at ...