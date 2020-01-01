ASOS in talks to buy Topshop, Miss Selfridge brands from Arcadia
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer
ASOS said on Monday it was in exclusive talks to buy
the Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands from the
administrators of British tycoon Philip Green's Arcadia Group.
ASOS said a deal, which would be funded from its cash
reserves, was a "compelling opportunity to acquire strong brands
that resonate well with its customer base".
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Michael Holden)
...
