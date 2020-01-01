ASOS in talks to buy Topshop, Miss Selfridge brands from Arcadia

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer

ASOS said on Monday it was in exclusive talks to buy

the Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands from the

administrators of British tycoon Philip Green's Arcadia Group.

ASOS said a deal, which would be funded from its cash

reserves, was a "compelling opportunity to acquire strong brands

that resonate well with its customer base".

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Michael Holden)

...