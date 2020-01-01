Feature: Passion for football runs hot in cold winter

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

TAIYUAN, China, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- As soon as the whistle blew at 7 pm, an open football field located in the provincial fitness center in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi province, became bustling again.

With the players running on the field, it was hard to imagine the outdoor temperature had dropped to nearly -10 degrees Celsius.

"It's colder than usual this winter, but people have never stopped coming to play," said Ren Bing, the game's organizer and referee.

The participants a ...