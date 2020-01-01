BC-AS--SKorea-Corruption, 0521
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Samsung scion Lee won't appeal prison sentence for bribery<
Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong will not appeal a court ruling that sentenced him to two and a half years in prison for bribing South Korea's then-president for business favors<
AP Photo transref:TKMY101<
Eds: UPDATES: With AP Photos.<
By KIM TONG-HYUNG<
Associated Press<
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) _ Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong will not appeal a court ruling that sentenced him to two and a half years in prison for bribing ...
Subscribe