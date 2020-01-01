UPDATE 4-Australia approves Pfizer vaccine, warns of limited global AstraZeneca supply
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds suspension of Australia-NZ travel bubble)
SYDNEY, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australia on Monday approved the
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use but warned
AstraZeneca's international production problems mean the country
would need to distribute a locally manufactured shot earlier
than planned.
The country's medical regulator was one of the first in the
world to complete a comprehensive approval of the
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison ...
