The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 4-Australia approves Pfizer vaccine, warns of limited global AstraZeneca supply

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds suspension of Australia-NZ travel bubble)
SYDNEY, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australia on Monday approved the
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use but warned
AstraZeneca's international production problems mean the country
would need to distribute a locally manufactured shot earlier
than planned.
The country's medical regulator was one of the first in the
world to complete a comprehensive approval of the
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison ...

 

