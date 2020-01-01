BC-BKC--Davidson-UMass, 0205

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) _ Kellan Grady scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half as Davidson topped UMass in a 69-60 come-from-behind win on Sunday.

Sam Mennenga added 11 points and eight rebounds for Davidson (10-5, 6-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win and is unbeaten on the road. Nelson Boa ...