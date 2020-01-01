China updates regulations of public accounts on social media

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has announced a new set of revised regulations on the operation of public accounts on social media, cracking down on fake information and misuses of the service.

Public accounts, or official accounts on certain social media, refer to those subscription accounts created and run by users of various internet platforms to distribute information to the public.

The newly unveiled regulations require these platforms to establish ...