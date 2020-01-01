BC-BKC--Detroit Mercy-Oa, 0171

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) _ Antoine Davis had 27 points as Detroit Mercy beat Oakland 82-72 on Saturday as the Titans registered their first win in four tries against the Golden Grizzlies this season.

Oakland had defeated Detroit 86-81 on Friday. The teams also met twice in December after they both lost opponents for weekend series because of COVID-19. This weekend's games ...