Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) _ Jeameril Wilson came off the bench to score 15 points, sparking Lehigh to a 75-72 win over Holy Cross on Saturday.

Lehigh led by 14 at the half but Holy Cross cut that to 54-52 by midway through the second half and stayed close the rest of the way. The Crusaders R.J. Johnson had a 3-point shot blocked by Lehigh ...