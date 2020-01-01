CONG-RJ-GUV-EX-LAW MINISTERS - Delay in convening House session has led to constitutional impasse: Ex-law ministers to Raj Guv

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Amid an impasse over convening of the Assembly session in Rajasthan, three former law ministers have written to the state governor, saying the delay in doing so has resulted in an avoidable constitutional crisis.

In a letter to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, senior Congress leaders and former law ministers Ashwani Kumar, Kapil Sibal and Salman Khurshid have said the governor's office, as envisaged under the country's constitutional scheme, is above and beyond the constraints ...