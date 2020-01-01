BC-EU--Britain-Royals, 0618

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Rift between royal brothers laid bare in new book extract<

A new book on Britain's royal family says Prince William infuriated Prince Harry when he told his younger brother he should move slowly in his relationship with the former Meghan Markle, fearing that he was being "blindsided by lust."<

By DANICA KIRKA<

Associated Press<

LONDON (AP) _ Prince William infuriated Prince Harry wh ...