The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Global fundraising for COVID-19 vaccine, drugs exceeds $10 billion, EU says

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BRUSSELS, May 26 (Reuters) - A global campaign to fund the
development of vaccines and therapies against COVID-19 has so
far raised 9.5 billion euros ($10.4 billion), the head of the
European Commission said on Tuesday.
"Great result, reaching 1st milestone of GlobalResponse
pledging marathon led by EU Commission," Ursula von der Leyen
said on Twitter.
The pledging campaign, which the United States shunned,
raised $8 billion from global leaders and other inst ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us