Global fundraising for COVID-19 vaccine, drugs exceeds $10 billion, EU says

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BRUSSELS, May 26 (Reuters) - A global campaign to fund the

development of vaccines and therapies against COVID-19 has so

far raised 9.5 billion euros ($10.4 billion), the head of the

European Commission said on Tuesday.

"Great result, reaching 1st milestone of GlobalResponse

pledging marathon led by EU Commission," Ursula von der Leyen

said on Twitter.

The pledging campaign, which the United States shunned,

raised $8 billion from global leaders and other inst ...