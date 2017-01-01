Global fundraising for COVID-19 vaccine, drugs exceeds $10 billion, EU says
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
BRUSSELS, May 26 (Reuters) - A global campaign to fund the
development of vaccines and therapies against COVID-19 has so
far raised 9.5 billion euros ($10.4 billion), the head of the
European Commission said on Tuesday.
"Great result, reaching 1st milestone of GlobalResponse
pledging marathon led by EU Commission," Ursula von der Leyen
said on Twitter.
The pledging campaign, which the United States shunned,
raised $8 billion from global leaders and other inst ...
