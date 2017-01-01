Ukraine approves national strategy for safe educational environment

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

KIEV, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree approving the National Strategy for Building a Safe and Healthy Educational Environment in Ukrainian schools, the Ukrainian President's website reported on Monday.

The strategy was approved "to ensure respect for the observance of the constitutional rights and freedoms of children" and to guarantee the protection of children and their rights to education.

It also sought to create a safe and healthy educational en ...