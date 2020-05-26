The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Markets-world WRAP

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Equities rally as reopenings trump geopolitical tensions
ATTENTION - ADDS close in Tokyo, Shanghai, open in Europe ///
Hong Kong, May 26, 2020 (AFP) - A further easing of lockdown measures across the planet continued to push equities higher on Tuesday, with the reopening of bars, cafes, pools and beaches overshadowing China-US tensions.
Hong Kong was among the big gainers as the Hang Seng ate away at a loss of more than five percent suffered on Friday after China proposed a security law fo ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us