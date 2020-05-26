Markets-world WRAP

Equities rally as reopenings trump geopolitical tensions

Hong Kong, May 26, 2020 (AFP) - A further easing of lockdown measures across the planet continued to push equities higher on Tuesday, with the reopening of bars, cafes, pools and beaches overshadowing China-US tensions.

Hong Kong was among the big gainers as the Hang Seng ate away at a loss of more than five percent suffered on Friday after China proposed a security law fo ...