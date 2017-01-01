Syria lifts night-time curfew from Tuesday, allows movement between governorates
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
CAIRO, May 25 (Reuters) - Syria announced on Monday it will
lift a night-time curfew, starting Tuesday evening, and will
allow movement between governorates, state television said.
The government, which introduced a night-time curfew to curb
the spread of the coronavirus, left the door open to the
possibility of re-imposing a total curfew, depending on
developments with the virus.
(Reporting by Samar Hassan and Nayera Abdallah)
...
