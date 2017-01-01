Syria lifts night-time curfew from Tuesday, allows movement between governorates

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

CAIRO, May 25 (Reuters) - Syria announced on Monday it will

lift a night-time curfew, starting Tuesday evening, and will

allow movement between governorates, state television said.

The government, which introduced a night-time curfew to curb

the spread of the coronavirus, left the door open to the

possibility of re-imposing a total curfew, depending on

developments with the virus.

(Reporting by Samar Hassan and Nayera Abdallah)

