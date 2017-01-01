Bayer has verbal agreement with some glyphosate claimants- Bloomberg
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
FRANKFURT, May 25 (Reuters) - Bayer said on
Monday it had made progress seeking a settlement over claims its
glyphosate-based Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, after
Bloomberg reported the company reached a verbal agreement on
about 50,000 to 85,000 cases.
Bloomberg cited people familiar with the negotiations as
saying that the deals have yet to be signed and Bayer is likely
to announce the settlements in June.
"We've made progress in the Roundup mediation dis ...
