Bayer has verbal agreement with some glyphosate claimants- Bloomberg

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

FRANKFURT, May 25 (Reuters) - Bayer said on

Monday it had made progress seeking a settlement over claims its

glyphosate-based Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, after

Bloomberg reported the company reached a verbal agreement on

about 50,000 to 85,000 cases.

Bloomberg cited people familiar with the negotiations as

saying that the deals have yet to be signed and Bayer is likely

to announce the settlements in June.

"We've made progress in the Roundup mediation dis ...