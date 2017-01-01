UPDATE 1-Soccer-Werner hat-trick as Leipzig crush hosts Mainz 5-0

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BERLIN, May 24 (Reuters) - Timo Werner scored a hat-trick as RB Leipzig demolished hosts Mainz 05 5-0 on Sunday to reclaim third place in the Bundesliga with an emphatic victory after three straight draws.

Germany international Werner, a target for several top European clubs this summer, opened his account in the 11th minute and Yussuf Poulsen nodded in the second goal in the 23rd.

Marcel Sabitzer killed off the game before the break, flicking in from close range as Mainz co ...