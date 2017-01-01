HKSAR gov't condemns violence, supports police to take resolute enforcement actions

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

HONG KONG, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government has strongly condemned rioters' unlawful assemblies and violent illegal acts in the vicinity of Causeway Bay and Wan Chai on Sunday, and supported the police to take resolute enforcement actions.

The rioters' acts ranged from dismantling railings, trashing traffic lights to prying up drainage covers and bricks and assaulting people with different views. While some rioters invaded into a flyover to disrupt the ...