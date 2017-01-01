South Sudan confirms 10 new cases of COVID-19 as tally hits 665

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

JUBA, May 24 (Xinhua) -- South Sudan's Ministry of Health on Sunday confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of infections to 665.

Angok Gordon Kuol, an official with the Ministry of Health of South Sudan, said the latest cases are from 218 samples which were tested in the last 24 hours.

"The Ministry of Health is conducting tracing of individuals who had contact with COVID-19 cases," Kuol told reporters in Juba.

The official reiterated that South Sudan so far registered six ...