FOREIGN HIGHLIGHTS AT 1700 HOURS - Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

FGN31 VIRUS-INDIA-LD WHO India has tremendous capacity in eradicating coronavirus pandemic: WHO

Geneva: India, which led the world in eradicating two silent killers - smallpox and polio - has a tremendous capacity in eradicating the deadly coronoavirus pandemic that has now claimed nearly 15,000 lives and infected over three lakh others globally, according to a top WHO official.

FGN21 VIRUS-US-2NDLD TOLL US reports 10,000 virus cases in a single day as Trump warns against hoarding of medical sup ...