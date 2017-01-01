The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 2-Kyrgyzstan locks down major cities, imposes curfew

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds details)
BISHKEK, March 24 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan declared a state of
emergency on Tuesday in its three biggest cities, including the
capital Bishkek, locking them down and imposing a curfew after
the number of coronavirus cases in the Central Asian nation more
than doubled.
In addition to the cities of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad,
local emergencies were also declared in three provincial
districts, the government said.
Residents of the affected are ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us