PM-LD VIRUS - PM to address nation at 8 PM on Tuesday on coronavirus outbreak (Eds: Adds background)

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation, second time in a week, at 8 PM on Tuesday on the coronavirus outbreak.

"Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19," Modi tweeted.

He had addressed the nation on efforts to combat the virus on March 19.

In his last address on the virus outbreak, Modi had called for "resolve and restraint" to fight the disease.

He had also announced setting up ...