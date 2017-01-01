UPDATE 1-Wizz Air could ground entire fleet if coronavirus crisis deepens
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds details, CEO comment and background)
March 23 (Reuters) - Hungary-based Wizz Air warned
on Monday that grounding its entire fleet remained a "distinct
possibility" as global travel restrictions could make
international flying for commercial purposes "untenable or
impossible".
Travel and leisure businesses have been among the worst hit
by the coronavirus pandemic, with hundreds of billions of
dollars in business trips and holidays cancelled as countries
