UPDATE 1-Wizz Air could ground entire fleet if coronavirus crisis deepens

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds details, CEO comment and background)

March 23 (Reuters) - Hungary-based Wizz Air warned

on Monday that grounding its entire fleet remained a "distinct

possibility" as global travel restrictions could make

international flying for commercial purposes "untenable or

impossible".

Travel and leisure businesses have been among the worst hit

by the coronavirus pandemic, with hundreds of billions of

dollars in business trips and holidays cancelled as countries