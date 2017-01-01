REFILE-Philippines reports eight new coronavirus deaths, 16 more cases

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Corrects to fix typographical error in headline)

MANILA, March 23 (Reuters) - The Philippines' health

ministry on Monday confirmed eight new deaths because of the

coronavirus outbreak and 16 more infections.

This brings country's total deaths to 33 and confirmed cases

to 396, said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Christian

Schmollinger)

