SPO-VIRUS-AUS-OLYMPICS - Australia tells athletes to prepare for 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Sydney, Mar 23 (AFP) Australian Olympic officials Monday said "it was clear" that the Tokyo Games could not go ahead as scheduled and told its athletes to instead prepare for the event in 2021.

The International Olympic Committee shifted its tone on the Games overnight as the coronavirus crisis spirals, saying it would step up planning for different scenarios, including postponement.

In response, the Australian Olympic Committee convened a board meeting on Monday and unanimously decided a Games ...