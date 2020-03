Japan PM Abe says postponing Tokyo Olympics an option

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that postponing the Tokyo Olympic Games may become an option if holding the event in "complete form" became impossible.

Abe also told parliament that cancelling the Games was not an option. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

...