Lebanon receives 14.5-mln-USD donation for fight against COVID-19

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIRUT, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Lebanon on Sunday received at least 22 billion Lebanese pounds (about 14.5 million U.S. dollars) donated by citizens, expatriates and officials to combat COVID-19, the MTV reported.

The donation will be delivered through Bank Audi to Rafic Hariri hospital and other public hospitals involved in the fight against COVID-19, in addition to the Lebanese Red Cross and vulnerable people who are in dire need to secure daily income to make a living, it said.

