BC-BBA--Blue Jays Exec-S, 0488

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Jays' Shapiro expects 4-week spring training before season<

Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says he thinks Major League Baseball would need four weeks of workouts and exhibition games before regular season play can begin<

AP Photo transref:FLSN101, transref:FLJR108, transref:FLFF101, transref:FLFF103<

By IAN HARRISON<

Associated Press<

TORONTO (AP) _ With no sign of when training camps can resume, Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says he thinks Major League Bas ...