With temperature checks and face masks, Russians protest amid coronavirus
By Polina Ivanova
MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - Small-scale protests against
Vladimir Putin's plans to amend the Russian constitution so he
can run for president again in 2024 took place in several
medium-sized Russian cities on Sunday, local media reported.
Protests against the changes, which would overturn a
constitutional ban on Putin running for another term, were
called off in Moscow and St. Petersburg due to measures imposed
to contain the spread of coro ...
