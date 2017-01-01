The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

With temperature checks and face masks, Russians protest amid coronavirus

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Polina Ivanova
MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - Small-scale protests against
Vladimir Putin's plans to amend the Russian constitution so he
can run for president again in 2024 took place in several
medium-sized Russian cities on Sunday, local media reported.
Protests against the changes, which would overturn a
constitutional ban on Putin running for another term, were
called off in Moscow and St. Petersburg due to measures imposed
to contain the spread of coro ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us