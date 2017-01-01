BC-FBC--Michigan St-Laws, 0373

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Judge recommends dismissing suit against former MSU coach<

A federal judge has recommended that a former Michigan State football staff member's claims against former Spartans football coach Mark Dantonio, former athletic director Mark Hollis and former school President Lou Anna Simon should be dismissed<

AP Photo transref:MIAG101<

Eds: UPDATES: With AP Photos.<

By NOAH TRISTER<

AP Sports Writer<

DETROIT (AP) _ A federal judge has recommended that a former Michigan State f ...