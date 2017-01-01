The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-FBC--Michigan St-Laws, 0373

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Judge recommends dismissing suit against former MSU coach<
A federal judge has recommended that a former Michigan State football staff member's claims against former Spartans football coach Mark Dantonio, former athletic director Mark Hollis and former school President Lou Anna Simon should be dismissed<
AP Photo transref:MIAG101<
Eds: UPDATES: With AP Photos.<
By NOAH TRISTER<
AP Sports Writer<
DETROIT (AP) _ A federal judge has recommended that a former Michigan State f ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us