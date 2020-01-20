BC-ML--Iraq-Protests, 0419

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Iraqi officials: At least 13 wounded in violence in Baghdad<

Iraqi officials say security forces have fired tear gas and live rounds in clashes with anti-government protesters in Baghdad, wounding at least 13 demonstrators<

By QASSEM ABDUL-ZAHRA and SAMYA KULLAB<

Associated Press<

BAGHDAD (AP) _ Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and live rounds during clashes with a ...