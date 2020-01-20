The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Ukraine to press for plane crash black boxes as Iran minister visits

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

KIEV, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine will press Iran to hand
over the black boxes from the crash of a Ukrainian passenger
plane at a meeting with a visiting Iranian delegation on Monday,
Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko told reporters.
Ukraine would convey the message to visiting Minister of
Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, that returning the
black boxes would show that Iran wanted an unbiased
investigation of the crash, Prystaiko said.
Iran had said o ...

 

