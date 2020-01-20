Ukraine to press for plane crash black boxes as Iran minister visits

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

KIEV, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine will press Iran to hand

over the black boxes from the crash of a Ukrainian passenger

plane at a meeting with a visiting Iranian delegation on Monday,

Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko told reporters.

Ukraine would convey the message to visiting Minister of

Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, that returning the

black boxes would show that Iran wanted an unbiased

investigation of the crash, Prystaiko said.

Iran had said o ...