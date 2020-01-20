Broken hot water pipe kills 5 in Russian hotel

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

MOSCOW, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Five people died and at least three others were hospitalized on Monday after hot water flooded a small hotel in the Russian city of Perm near the Ural Mountains, the regional investigative committee said.

The accident, which occurred in the early hours, was caused by a broken pipe, said the committee in a statement.

Investigators have opened a criminal case on the grounds of provision of services that do not meet safety requirements for life and health of consumers, t ...