Masks on, Chinese start holiday travels as alarm mounts over mystery virus

By Huizhong Wu and Sophie Yu

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Bundled up in winter clothes as

they head home for the Lunar New Year holiday amid a health

scare over a mystery new virus, Chinese travellers on the

teeming concourse of Beijing West station were evenly split

between the masked and the barefaced.

Covering up was clearly the best decision for many of the

passengers waiting to board the packed train carriages for the

5-1/2 hour journey to Wuhan, the epice ...