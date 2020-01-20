The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Masks on, Chinese start holiday travels as alarm mounts over mystery virus

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Huizhong Wu and Sophie Yu
BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Bundled up in winter clothes as
they head home for the Lunar New Year holiday amid a health
scare over a mystery new virus, Chinese travellers on the
teeming concourse of Beijing West station were evenly split
between the masked and the barefaced.
Covering up was clearly the best decision for many of the
passengers waiting to board the packed train carriages for the
5-1/2 hour journey to Wuhan, the epice ...

 

