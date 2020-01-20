Australia's flame-scarred Kangaroo Valley calls for tourists to return
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Angie and Teo
KANGAROO VALLEY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Hard-hit businesses in
Australia's blaze-ravaged Kangaroo Valley are calling for
tourists to return now that the wildfires are under control, and
fear firms and jobs will be lost unless the all-clear message is
heard.
The tourism industry estimates the fires that raged
throughout the holiday season have already cost it almost A$1
billion ($688 million).
Kangaroo Valley, a wildlife haven 150 kms (93 mil ...
Subscribe