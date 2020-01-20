Australia's flame-scarred Kangaroo Valley calls for tourists to return

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Angie and Teo

KANGAROO VALLEY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Hard-hit businesses in

Australia's blaze-ravaged Kangaroo Valley are calling for

tourists to return now that the wildfires are under control, and

fear firms and jobs will be lost unless the all-clear message is

heard.

The tourism industry estimates the fires that raged

throughout the holiday season have already cost it almost A$1

billion ($688 million).

Kangaroo Valley, a wildlife haven 150 kms (93 mil ...