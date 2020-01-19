The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Pompeo expresses outrage to Sisi over death of U.S. citizen

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike
Pompeo expressed outrage during a meeting with Egyptian
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi over the "pointless and tragic
death" of detained U.S. citizen Moustafa Kassem in Egypt, a U.S.
official said on Sunday.
The United States on Monday confirmed the death of
Egyptian-American Kassem in a prison in Egypt, where he had been
in custody since 2013, and vowed to continue to raise concerns
over Cairo's human ri ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Sunday 19th of January 2020 05:31:58 PM. All rights reserved.