Pompeo expresses outrage to Sisi over death of U.S. citizen
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike
Pompeo expressed outrage during a meeting with Egyptian
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi over the "pointless and tragic
death" of detained U.S. citizen Moustafa Kassem in Egypt, a U.S.
official said on Sunday.
The United States on Monday confirmed the death of
Egyptian-American Kassem in a prison in Egypt, where he had been
in custody since 2013, and vowed to continue to raise concerns
over Cairo's human ri ...
