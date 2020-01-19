Pompeo expresses outrage to Sisi over death of U.S. citizen

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike

Pompeo expressed outrage during a meeting with Egyptian

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi over the "pointless and tragic

death" of detained U.S. citizen Moustafa Kassem in Egypt, a U.S.

official said on Sunday.

The United States on Monday confirmed the death of

Egyptian-American Kassem in a prison in Egypt, where he had been

in custody since 2013, and vowed to continue to raise concerns

over Cairo's human ri ...