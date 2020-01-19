Iraq-politics-protests

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Iraq protests swell with youth angry at slow pace of reform

Baghdad, Jan 19, 2020 (AFP) - Protests escalated across Iraq's south and its capital Baghdad on Sunday as demonstrators sealed off streets with burning tyres in outrage at the government's slow pace of reform.

The youth-dominated rallies demanding an overhaul of the ruling system have rocked Shiite-majority parts of Iraq since October, but had thinned out in recent weeks amid the geopolitical storm of rising Iran ...