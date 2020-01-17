The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

CANADA-IRAN-BLACKBOX - Trudeau urges Iran to send downed jetliner's black boxes to France

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Ottawa, Jan 17 (AFP) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday urged Iran to hand over the damaged black boxes from last week's downed airliner to France, saying it has one of the few laboratories capable of properly examining them.
"Iran does not have the level of technical expertise and mostly the equipment necessary to be able to analyze these damaged black boxes quickly," Trudeau said.
So, he said, "the right place to send those black boxes to get proper information from them and in a ...

 

