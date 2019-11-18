Belarus says still committed to closer integration with Russia
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Belarusian Foreign Minister
Vladimir Makei said on Monday that his country remained
committed to closer integration with Russia, a day after
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko threatened to pull out
of an integration deal with Moscow.
Lukashenko on Sunday threatened to pull out of signing an
integration deal with Russia next month if Moscow failed to
resolve their dispute over energy subsidies.
Makei made his comments at a joi ...
