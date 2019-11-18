Belarus says still committed to closer integration with Russia

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Belarusian Foreign Minister

Vladimir Makei said on Monday that his country remained

committed to closer integration with Russia, a day after

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko threatened to pull out

of an integration deal with Moscow.

Lukashenko on Sunday threatened to pull out of signing an

integration deal with Russia next month if Moscow failed to

resolve their dispute over energy subsidies.

Makei made his comments at a joi ...