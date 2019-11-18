The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

NCR-POLLUTION-ARREST - Noida: 5 arrested for flouting pollution norms

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Noida (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) Five persons were arrested from a construction site here over alleged violation of directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to curb air pollution, officials said on Monday.
The action was taken during a joint inspection by officials of the Noida Administration, the regional pollution control board and the local police, they said.
Five workers were arrested from a construction site of Prashant Developers in Sector 22 for violation of NGT rules. An FIR has a ...

 

