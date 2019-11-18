UPDATE 1-Soccer-Sponsorships help bump up Man Utd Q1 core profit

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds details, background, quote)

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Manchester United on Monday posted a jump in first-quarter core earnings, boosted by increased revenue from sponsorship deals and as player wages fell after the English soccer club failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The 20-time English champions saw their revenue flat line in the quarter but stood by their annual revenue and core profit targets.

The club had warned in September that annual revenue would fall for the first t ...