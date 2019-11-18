The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Innocence Project seeks to clear a man executed 13 years ago<
The Innocence Project, a nonprofit dedicated to clearing the innocent, seeks to allow use of DNA evidence in effort to exonerate a Tennessee man executed 13 years ago for a woman's 1985 rape and murder<
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ Since the early 1990s, 22 death row inmates around the U.S. have been exonerated through DNA evidence. Now, the Innocence Project hopes to g ...

 

