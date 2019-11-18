The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-US--Obit-Terry O'Neil, 0125

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Terry O'Neill, whose images captured '60s London, dies at 81<
Photographer Terry O'Neill, whose images chronicled London's swinging1960s and who shot iconic images of the Rolling Stones and Brigitte Bardot, has died<
AP Photo LON102-0131131647, LON101-1112850000<
Eds: APNewsNow. Will be updated. <
LONDON (AP) _ British photographer Terry O'Neill, whose images chronicled London's Swinging `60s and who shot iconic images of the Rolling Stones, the Beatles and Brigitte Bardot, has died. ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 18th of November 2019 04:13:48 AM. All rights reserved.