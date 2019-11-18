BC-US--Obit-Terry O'Neil, 0125
Terry O'Neill, whose images captured '60s London, dies at 81<
Photographer Terry O'Neill, whose images chronicled London's swinging1960s and who shot iconic images of the Rolling Stones and Brigitte Bardot, has died<
LONDON (AP) _ British photographer Terry O'Neill, whose images chronicled London's Swinging `60s and who shot iconic images of the Rolling Stones, the Beatles and Brigitte Bardot, has died. ...
