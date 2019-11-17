The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-EU--Britain-Brexit-El, 0579

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Leaked Russian interference report raises UK vote questions<
A senior Labour party official says leaks from a report on Russian interference in Britain raise serious questions about the security of next month's general election<
AP Photo LON835-1116191816, LON831-1116191641, LON129-1116191535, LON130-1116191535, LMD119-1116191325, LMD120-1116191325, LMD118-1116191325, LMD115-1116191335, LMD114-1116191338, LON127-1116191535, LMD121-1116190936, LON836-1116191816<
Eds: Incorporates Britain-Br ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Sunday 17th of November 2019 07:06:27 PM. All rights reserved.