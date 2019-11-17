DL-POLICE-CALL CENTRE - 32 arrested as Delhi Police busts fake call centre

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) A fake call centre was busted and 32 people were arrested for being allegedly involved in duping foreign nationals by posing as Canadian police officials, police said on Sunday.

Fifty-five computers, 35 mobile phones and illegal software programs along with other equipment have also been seized from West Delhi's Moti Nagar where the scam was operational, they said.

According to police, they received inputs on November 15 about a group of fraudsters who posed as Canadian p ...