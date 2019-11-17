BC-EU--Britain-Brexit-Ru, 0141

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Leaked Russian interference report raises UK vote questions<

A senior Labour party official says leaks from a report on Russian interference in Britain raise serious questions about the security of next month's general election<

AP Photo LON835-1116191816, LON831-1116191641, LON129-1116191535, LON130-1116191535, LMD119-1116191325, LMD120-1116191325, LMD118-1116191325, LMD115-1116191335, LMD114-1116191338, LON127-1116191535, LMD121-1116190936, LON836-1116191816<

Eds: APNewsNow. With AP Phot ...