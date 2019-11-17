US-IT-lifestyle-games-Google-Stadia FOCUS

A hands-on look at Google's Stadia cloud game service

By Erwan LUCAS

Paris, Nov 17, 2019 (AFP) - Gamers were counting down to Tuesday's launch of Google's feature-rich, on-demand offering Stadia. But is its bang as big as its much-advertised buck?

AFP had a chance to gain a first impression at the web behemoth's Paris office in advance of the launch as Google bids to raise the bar to new ultra high-definition heights in a gambit to win greater heft in a global video game industry worth an ...