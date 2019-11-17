Australia-climate-oceans-reef-coral

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Great Barrier Reef annual mass coral spawning begins

Sydney, Nov 17, 2019 (AFP) - A mass coral spawning has begun on Australia's Great Barrier Reef, with early indications the annual event could be among the biggest in recent years, local marine biologists said Sunday.

Buffeted by climate change-induced rising sea temperatures and coral bleaching, the world's largest reef system goes into a frenzy once a year with a mass release of coral eggs and sperm that is synchronise ...