The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

US-politics-Congress-Trump-impeachment

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Trump aide curbed access to Ukraine call, fearing fallout
Washington, Nov 17, 2019 (AFP) - A top US official restricted access to the summary of Donald Trump's Ukraine call that triggered an impeachment probe, fearing it would damage the president, testimony released Saturday showed.
White House Ukraine expert Timothy Morrison told House investigators he knew immediately how sensitive the call was when he heard Trump press Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former US vice pres ...

 

